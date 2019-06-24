IMG Academy named 2019 Super 25 Baseball National Champions

What a year for IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida) athletics.

The Ascenders finished the baseball season 24-1 and had six players drafted to the MLB, including three in the first two rounds. After a dominant season in which they stood atop the rankings every week, nothing has changed.

They are the No. 1 baseball team in the country.

IMG was also named the Super 25 Boys Basketball champion after winning the GEICO Nationals and finished No. 5 in the football rankings.

Argyle (Texas) held its No. 2 position every week except one. After briefly losing its spot, it came back and held on, finishing with a 40-1-1 record.

Over the last two seasons, the Eagles are 77-1-1 and have proven to be one of the top teams in the country.

The third place team was Cypress (California). With two ALL-USA players in Cameron Repetti and Brett Wozniak, the Centurions won their first CIF-SS Div. 1 championship.

Head coach John Weber was named the ALL-USA Baseball Coach of the Year.

Colleyville Heritage (Texas) and ALL-USA Player of the Year Bobby Witt Jr. finished fourth and DeSoto Central (Southaven, Mississippi) rounded out the top five.

McQuaid Jesuit (Rochester, N.Y.) and Desert Oasis (Las Vegas) are the two teams to enter the rankings this week. Both won championships in their respective conferences.

McQuaid Jesuit concluded its season with a Class AA State Championship in New York, a 5-0 victory over Shenendehowa (Clifton Park, New York) on June 15. Desert Oasis finished up when it dispatched Reno (Nevada) 9-1 in the Class 4A State Final in Nevada on May 17. Both teams had good enough performances to ultimately sneak into the final Super 25 rankings of the year.

Stillwater (Minnesota) and Nova (Davie, Florida) dropped out of the rankings. McQuaid Jesuit (Rochester, New York) and Desert Oasis (Las Vegas) entered the rankings in place of those teams.