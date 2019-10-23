IMG Academy's Jaden Springer commits to Tennessee

Jaden Springer is going to be a Vol — and Tennessee basketball has one of the best recruiting classes in program history.

According to ESPN, the five-star guard from Bradenton (Florida) IMG Academy committed to the Vols and Rick Barnes, giving UT a trio of elite prospects in the 2020 class to keep building a program in Knoxville.

The No. 16 prospect in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite, said working to establish a consistent program is part of the draw to UT.

“Of course, especially after what they did last year with the team they had being No. 1 in the country for a good period of time,” Springer said. “I feel like that is big and that is something they are definitely going to try to keep improving.”