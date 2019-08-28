IMG vs. Norland football kickoff moved up due to hurricane threat

The starting time of IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida)’s second game of the season has been adjusted due to the threat of Hurricane Dorian.

IMG vs. Norland (Miami, Florida) game, which is scheduled to take place at IMG, will now kick off at 5:30 p.m. EST on Friday instead of 7 p.m., the host school announced.

The Ascenders are 1-0 on the year while Norland is 0-1.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 26 counties in the state Wednesday, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

Hurricane Dorian is expected to be a Category 3 hurricane when it reaches the Florida shore, according to NPR.

The Tallahassee Democrat listed the 26 counties that had been issued the state of emergency. Manatee, which encompasses Bradenton, was not included.

Bradenton is about a 45-mile drive south of Tampa and on the western border of the state.

Hurricane Dorian could hit the eastern coast of Florida, along the Atlantic Ocean, this weekend, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.