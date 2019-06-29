USA Today Sports

In light of South Jersey wrestler’s forced haircut, coaches could receive sensitivity training

Photo: Michael Frankel/ AP

In light of South Jersey wrestler’s forced haircut, coaches could receive sensitivity training

Wrestling

In light of South Jersey wrestler’s forced haircut, coaches could receive sensitivity training

By June 29, 2019

By: |

A bill that requires sensitivity training for coaches, officials and other sports staff will be put to a vote on in New Jersey Thursday.

Assemblyman Benjie Wimberly, D-Passaic said the bill was partially inspired by a white referee forcing biracial Buena (N.J.) Regional High School wrestler, Andrew Johnson, to cut his hair before a match, according to WHYY-FM.

The video, where Johnson had to cut his hair or forfeit the match, then ended up winning the match, went viral on Twitter and sparked a national controversy on race.

The state Attorney General’s Office and the New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Association are still investigating, and in the meantime, the referee is not allowed to officiate.

The referee has since claimed “emotional distress”  from the incident, and has said that he suffered $100,000 in damages as a result of the decision to force the wrestler to cut his hair.

, , News, Wrestling

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/in-light-of-south-jersey-wrestlers-forced-haircut-coaches-could-receive-sensitivity-training
In light of South Jersey wrestler’s forced haircut, coaches could receive sensitivity training
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.