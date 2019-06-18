In the final boys soccer rankings, powerhouse Dalton reigns supreme

In last year’s Super 25, Dalton (Georgia) was No. 17 in Week 5 before dropping out of the rankings for the rest of the year.

Dalton was knocked out the playoffs that season on penalty kicks, marking the second year in a row that happened. A team used to dominance and success hadn’t won a state title since 2015.

Despite that, the team started the season with the No. 1 overall Super 25 Preseason Ranking for boys soccer. And now that the final poll has been released, the team has ended the year No. 1, too.

Dalton concluded its season with a Georgia Class AAAAAA State Title to help it claim the No. 1 overall ranking in the final Super 25 poll for boys spring soccer.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Boys Soccer Rankings, Week 8

The team dispatched Gainesville (Georgia) — ranked No. 25 in the final Super 25 Rankings — 4-1 on May 18. They finished the year with a 23-0 record, bouncing back from a season where they finished 16-3-1.

The team was highlighted by two-time Gatorade Player of the Year Omar Hernandez. Hernandez finished the year with 16 goals and 17 assists, per the Winston-Salem Journal. He is committed to Wake Forest for next season.

Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) finished atop the Super 25 rankings last year, and it still had a pretty strong showing this year. The team finished 27-2-1, putting it at No. 4 overall in the final poll.

Wando might be high up in the rankings, but that doesn’t mean the South Carolina Class AAAAA State Title was going to be a cakewalk. The team needed three overtimes to squeak by J.L. Mann (Greenville, South Carolina) 1-0 on May 11. It wasn’t a perfect performance, but nonetheless, Wando captured its third consecutive state championship.

The teams to make the top five of the rankings besides Dalton and Wando are Jenks (Oklahoma), Lambert (Suwanee, Georgia) and The Westminster Schools (Atlanta).

Nine new teams made the ranks after not cracking the list the last time it came out. Those teams are South Lakes (Reston, Virginia), Bearden (Knoxville, Tennessee), Puyallup (Washington), Springdale (Springdale, Arkansas), Lakeside (Seattle), Evangelical Christian School (Memphis, Tenn.), Brighton (Salt Lake City), Mills Godwin (Richmond, Virginia) and Worland (Wyoming).