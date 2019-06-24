Inaugural GEICO Baseball City Series set for Chicago

Elite summer basketball tournaments during NCAA live periods and football camps won’t be the only thing dominating July this summer, the inaugural GEICO Baseball City Series will invade Curtis Granderson Stadium at the University of Illinois-Chicago July 8-11.

“Adding the GEICO Baseball City Series is a natural extension in our efforts to showcase the top high school athletes in the country,” said Dan Margulis, senior director of programming and acquisitions. “This inaugural event will add to our existing baseball portfolio, which includes more than 800 regular season college baseball games and an extensive rights agreement with MLB.”

The tournament will feature four teams playing eight total games over the four days with the third place and championship games on ESPNU on July 11.

The teams will be comprised of high school players from Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami and New York City, selected by the high school governing body from each city.

“We are excited to collaborate with ESPN to bring high school baseball to the national stage and to host this unique event in the great baseball city of Chicago“, said Rashid Ghazi, partner at Paragon Marketing Group, which owns and operates the GEICO Baseball City Series. “This is a special opportunity for these student-athletes to showcase their talent on a national stage, proudly represent their hometowns and receive an enriching experience while competing in the sport they love.”

GEICO Baseball City Series Game Schedule:

(All times listed are Eastern Standard Time)

Monday, July 8

Pool play Game 1 – New York vs. Chicago at 2 p.m.

Pool play Game 2 – Miami vs. Los Angeles at 5 p.m.

Tuesday, July 9

Pool play Game 3 – Chicago vs. Miami at 2 p.m.

Pool play Game 4 – Los Angeles vs New York at 5 p.m.

Wednesday, July 10

Pool play Game 5 –Miami vs. New York at 2 p.m.

Pool play Game 6 – Los Angeles vs Chicago at 5 p.m.

Thursday, July 11

Third-place game at 3 p.m. (ESPNU)

Championship game at 6 p.m. (ESPNU)

