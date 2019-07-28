Shooting of incoming freshman football player, 14, believed to be accidental

A 14-year-old was shot in his home in Columbus, Ohio on Friday night and died in the hospital, according to NBC4i.

Xavier Quinn, an incoming freshman football player at St. Francis DeSales High School (Columbus, Ohio), was found in his home with a gunshot wound and rushed to the hospital, NBC4i reported.

Quinn’s father, Kenyetietta Quinn, believes Quinn’s 15-year-old cousin accidentally shot him, according to NBC4i.

A 15-year-old was arrested and charged with murder, according to the outlet. He allegedly ran from the scene and hid at a nearby house.

“I love him,” Kenyetietta told NBC4i, referring to the cousin. “He’s young, too. They’re around the same age. He’s always over here.”

Kenyetietta told the outlet he left the house for 15 minutes to pick up dinner when the shooting occurred. He returned to the scene and saw police at the house.

A prayer service was held at St. Francis DeSales, according to 10tv.

“What an impact he’s made already,” Principal Dan Gerrick said to the outlet. “Not only in terms of his athletic ability, but just his positive nature and his ever-present smile.”