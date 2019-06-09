Incoming freshman quarterback gets offer from South Carolina

Raheim Jeter hasn’t even started his first season of high school varsity football.

That’s not a detriment in the eyes of University of South Carolina. The Gamecocks got an early jump on the in-state recruit, offering Jeter around the time he participated in their camp this month, according to The State.

Jeter, a quarterback set to begin at Greer High School (South Carolina) in the fall, tweeted out pictures announcing his commitment. He played last season on the C-Team at Byrnes High School (Duncan, South Carolina), according to Greenville News.

This isn’t even the first offer for the Class of 2023 player. Jeter has also received offers from Auburn, Memphis and Missouri, according to 247Sports.

Excited and Thankful to receive an offer from The University of South Carolina #SpursUp 🤙🏾🐔 pic.twitter.com/FJojtOdSTk — Raheim Jeter🎒 (@RaheimJ1) June 8, 2019

A teammate, 2022 wide receiver Jaleel Skinner, also got an offer from South Carolina, Greer High School tweeted.

Skinner, who is listed by 247Sports at 6-foot-5, 197 pounds, had 14 receptions for 257 yards and four touchdowns as a freshman last season, according to The State.

Jeter is now poised to join the Yellow Jackets. Greer is losing its starting and backup quarterbacks from last year, according to The State.

Those were the only quarterbacks on the team to throw a pass last season, according to MaxPreps stats.

That’s not to say it’ll automatically be the Jeter show. There are six other players listed as quarterbacks on Greer’s MaxPreps roster, including one senior and two juniors.

But if Jeter already has offers from Div. 1 schools, it’s apparent the 6-foot-2, 220-pound youngster will at least be in the conversation.