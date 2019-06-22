Ind. basketball pairs well with NCAA recruiting calendar, but 'there are kids losing out' on events

INDIANAPOLIS – Jason Delaney coaches one of the premier grassroots teams in the state on the Nike-sponsored Elite Youth Basketball League circuit. Last year, his Spiece Indy Heat team was led by IndyStar Mr. Basketball Trayce Jackson-Davis of Center Grove, Kentucky recruit Keion Brooks Jr., and Purdue recruit Isaiah Thompson of Zionsville. This year, Lawrence Central duo Nijel Pack and Dre Davis are among his star players.

College coaches know when and where to find the Indy Heat. But this year, due to the policy changes made by the NCAA in an effort to curb the corruption from outside influences, there is just one more opportunity in July for college coaches to see the Indy Heat, a four-day evaluation period (July 11-14).

“I have the benefit of coaching on the EYBL,” Delaney said. “Everyone (in college coaching) is going to be at the Peach Jam (played on that July weekend in North Augusta, S.C.). They are going to be at Adidas. They are going to be at Under Armour. But it is going to hurt kids at smaller programs because coaches are going to have pick and choose where to go in a short amount of time.”

But to Delaney, the recruiting calendar change does have an upside. He is also the coach at Cathedral. While two of the recruiting weekends in July have been eliminated, they have been moved to June and under the umbrella of the high school federations. On Saturday at Ben Davis, more than 120 of the top high school boys basketball players in the state will participate in the IBCA/IHSAA Underclass Showcase, a one-day event that began in 2002.

Indiana is one of just a few states that will host NCAA-certified events both weekends. The 15th annual Charlie Hughes Shootout is set for June 28-30 at Carmel, Hamilton Southeastern and North Central, where 105 in-state high school teams will compete with a guarantee of four games and the opportunity to play again in front of college coaches.

“We feel like we’ve been given a good opportunity here,” said Steve Witty, the executive director for the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association. “We have an opportunity to do something from a scholastic standpoint and want to do it in a first-class fashion. We aren’t going to try to re-invent the wheel this first year, but we feel like we have two good events in place. One is the showcase event like we’ve always done and the other is the Charlie Hughes Shootout, which has always been a really good event.”

Indiana’s model is probably ahead of the curve, compared to most states. According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, only 18 states and the District of Columbia are scheduled to host events certified by the NFHS in June. Some events, like the Border Wars Jamboree this weekend in Zion, Ill., are open to teams and players from multiple states. Indiana is one of five states that will host more than one event certified by the NFHS. There are 27 states in all that will host events. The NCAA has also certified events for non-state association schools in Washington D.C., New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. There are certified events for junior college players in Alabama, Arizona, Iowa, New York and Texas.

As the NCAA attempts to lessen the influence of shoe companies in the fallout of the FBI college basketball corruption case, some wonder if the changes to the recruiting calendar will diminish opportunities for prospects to play in front of college coaches.