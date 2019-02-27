Indiana high school basketball captain dies in crash on way to recruiting visit

KeShawn Smith was captain of the Bethany Christian basketball team, a 6-3 standout who also played soccer. He loved peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and razzed the cafeteria workers to make them for him even on the days they weren’t served.

He was honored Friday at Bethany’s senior night as the team took on Fremont, losing in a nail-biter 48-46. Smith scored more than a third of Bethany’s points and led the team with 17. After the game that night, he tweeted about it.

On Saturday, Smith woke up and went to basketball practice, then to an early dinner with his team at Das Dutchman Essenhaus, a home-style restaurant serving noodles, creamed chicken and biscuits and country smoked sausage.

As Smith left the restaurant, he got into his Honda Civic and headed to Huntington University for a recruiting weekend for basketball.

Smith never made it to Huntington.

The 18-year-old from Goshen died in a crash Saturday, just days before he would play in his high school sectional game at Fremont.