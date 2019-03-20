VIDEO: Indiana high school sophomore Zane Burke drills crazy desperation turnaround

There are only a few states still playing competitive basketball, which makes one final miracle bucket all the more impressive and fun.

Cue Zane Burke. The Blackhawk Christian School (Fort Wayne, Ind.) sophomore was on the court for the final moments of the third period against Lafayette Central Catholic (Ind.) High School. When the rebound from a missed shot ricocheted out near the sideline, Burke raced down the loose ball just in time to grab it, swivel and hike up an absolute prayer.

Of course it went in. It was one of those nights for BCS with a berth in a state final on the line.

Thanks to Burke, who finished with 15 points, the Braves rolled past Lafayette Central Catholic, 74-51.

Will a similarly dominant performance emerge from the state final against Barr-Reeve High School (Montgomery, Ind.)? Who knows. If Burke hits shots like that, all bets are off.