Indiana letter to the editor: Cross country runners need to train in shirts

Runners often train shirtless. It’s a universal trait of runners that brings numerous benefits: (typically) faster training times, minimized chafing and general improved comfort, among others.

Yet for one Indiana woman, it also doubles as an affront to public decency, as she laid out in what can only be called a tone deaf critique that the student athletes aren’t following the school’s dress code.

The full letter to the editor can be seen below. Just beware, because it may leave you feeling an urge to slap your forehead.

Imagine being this cynical pic.twitter.com/dvFFO1hrAa — Grant Wilson (@g_rant_wilson) May 25, 2019

As you can see, the published letter was first noticed by Grant Wilson, a cross country runner for Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.). Almost immediately after he had sent the letter out for the world to discover on social media, Olympic runner Kara Goucher came to the defense of runners everywhere, all while putting her statement in a bit of dark context:

Hey Fiona, athleticism does not equal sexualization. — Kara Goucher (@karagoucher) May 29, 2019

Lukas, I hear you. ALL women are prey to sexual predators sometimes. But by saying runners need to cover up, it’s akin to saying it’s their fault. How about athletes are just allowed to be athletes? Especially when performing athletic acts? — Kara Goucher (@karagoucher) May 29, 2019

When I was in HS I took my shirt off one day and ran in my sports bra. Next thing I know I had to bring a note from my parents saying I was allowed run in my underwear. It took a freeing experience of running with nothing blocking my body, and turned it into something dirty. — Kara Goucher (@karagoucher) May 29, 2019

That’s a strong case, and one we can thank Goucher for making for the rest of us. The question is whether the Fishers school district was paying attention to Fiona McKinley, a town resident, albeit one with very dissident views on the appropriateness of history’s favorite unofficial cross country uniform.