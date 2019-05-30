Indiana letter to the editor: Cross country runners need to train in shirts

Runners often train shirtless. It’s a universal trait of runners that brings numerous benefits: (typically) faster training times, minimized chafing and general improved comfort, among others.
Yet for one Indiana woman, it also doubles as an affront to public decency, as she laid out in what can only be called a tone deaf critique that the student athletes aren’t following the school’s dress code.
The full letter to the editor can be seen below. Just beware, because it may leave you feeling an urge to slap your forehead.
As you can see, the published letter was first noticed by Grant Wilson, a cross country runner for Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.). Almost immediately after he had sent the letter out for the world to discover on social media, Olympic runner Kara Goucher came to the defense of runners everywhere, all while putting her statement in a bit of dark context:
That’s a strong case, and one we can thank Goucher for making for the rest of us. The question is whether the Fishers school district was paying attention to Fiona McKinley, a town resident, albeit one with very dissident views on the appropriateness of history’s favorite unofficial cross country uniform.