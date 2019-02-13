With instant replay approved for high school football, it could be seen in Ohio playoffs

Instant replay could be coming to Ohio high school football playoff games, after the National Federation of State High School Associations recently adopted rules revisions that allow for it.

Among seven rule changes, the NFHS Football Rules Committee’s recommendations allow state association members to create instant-replay procedures for state postseason only.

A Feb. 11 report on the NFHS website said this revision would allow game or replay officials to use a replay monitor to review game officials’ on-field decisions. The NFHS Board of Directors approved those seven recommendations.

Ohio High School Athletic Association spokesman Tim Stried told the Willoughby News Herald, “If it’s a national rule, then yes” when asked if the OHSAA will automatically adopt these rules.

“The ultimate goal of each game official and each officiating crew is to get the call correct,” said Todd Tharp, assistant director of the Iowa High School Athletic Association and chair of the NFHS Football Rules Committee, in the Feb. 11 report.

“Each state association, by individual adoption, can now use replay or video monitoring during its respective postseason contests to review decisions by the on-field game officials. Each state association, if it adopts this rules revision, will also create the parameters and scope of the replay.”

