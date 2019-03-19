Investigation finds Tenn. baseball booster club overcharged student athletes $1000s

A Tennessee high school finds itself in the unwanted crosshairs of a state comptroller after an investigation revealed that the school’s booster club had overcharged each of its student-athletes some $400 per person for their participation as a member of the varsity baseball program.

As reported by the Daily Memphian, the Collierville (Tenn.) Schools baseball booster club charged students a total of $2,100 when only a total of $1,700 — $100 across the board as participation fee and an additional approved $1,600 baseball fee — was ever approved by the school board.

The booster club is designed to help defray the cost of coaches and uniforms for teams, but in this case is alleged to have deposited the surplus fees into the booster club’s account rather than the schools, with those totals potentially swelled by incomplete accounting of the program’s concession stand revenues.

While there is allegedly a board structure of the booster club aimed at preventing a similar mishap occurring, that doesn’t mean that the Collierville booster club will escape penalties for what has already transpired.

The results of the comptroller’s investigation were first released publicly March 12, but there has yet to be any further information about the timing of any prospective resolution of the issue.