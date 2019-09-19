Iowa mom pens heartfelt letter to rival team after sportsmanship to son in wheelchair

The Cedar Falls (Iowa) football team beat Ankeny in a 28-27 thriller on Sept. 13. But it was the action immediately after the game that everyone’s talking about.

Jennifer Rabbitt, an Ankeny (Iowa) stepmom to Quinton Munson, the Hawks’ wheelchair-bound manager, was touched to see that their fierce sporting rivals on the opposing Cedar Falls team took the time after the game to actively reach out and acknowledge her son in a heartwarming display of sportsmanship.

Rabbitt was so touched that she wrote a letter of thanks to the Cedar Falls Athletic Director Troy Becker, which was subsequently shared to Facebook by Ann Remmert, wife of the Cedar Falls Tigers football coach.

“I never expected my letter to get this much attention, I just wanted the Cedar Falls Tigers parents, guardians, teachers and mentors to know that they are doing an amazing job raising some awesome young men,” Rabbitt told the Register. “My heart is beyond full with the love Cedar Falls has shown my stepson and the love they have shown me.”

Here’s the letter in full: