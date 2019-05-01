Is Class of 2021 Ohio State QB commit Kyle McCord the Buckeyes' next great passer?

We’re less than a week removed from Dwayne Haskins’ selection in the first round of the NFL Draft, but Ohio State coaches and fans have already turned the page to look for the next great passer in Columbus. While assumed 2019-20 starter Justin Fields is widely assumed to be the next man up for the Buckeyes, should be fail to succeed, Ohio State knows it won’t have to wait long for another major college prospect to arrive on campus.

That was confirmed Tuesday when OSU received a commitment from Class of 2021 four-star quarterback prospect Kyle McCord. The St. Joseph’s High School (Philadelphia, Penn.) star committed to Ohio State before even finishing his second year of high school, and already flexes NFL-ready size — 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds — and accuracy. While there are clearly countless reasons why McCord may have chosen to play at Ohio State, he noted quarterback development as a key attribute that stood out as he investigated his college choices.

McCord is rated as a four-star recruit by 247Sports, which also has him ranked as the No. 8 pro style quarterback recruit in the Class of 2021 and a top-115 prospect overall. As a sophomore, he set a St. Joe’s school record by passing for 2,883 yards, completing more than two-thirds of his passes to get there.

Perhaps more notably, he already has a Pennsylvania Class 6A state title, with a chance to earn two more to come.

What he becomes at Ohio State, assuming he follows through on a commitment made two years in advance, will depend on both his own development, and his ability to bring others on board at OSU, as he noted to Ohio State website Letterman’s Row:

“Being a quarterback is all about leadership,” McCord said. “I want to lead the class and hand pick the guys I want to play with in college.”

Top soph QB Kyle McCord commits to OHIO STATE ⭕️ @kylemccord16 pic.twitter.com/4wxGCmvFK7 — Overtime (@overtime) April 30, 2019

If he can successfully bring other great talent on board, McCord could be a difference maker as soon as he arrives on campus, whether he sees time on the field or not. For now, at least one national recruiting analyst says McCord reminds him of an early Haskins.

“He’s really similar to Dwayne Haskins,” said 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn. “Haskins may have a little freer of a delivery and a little more arm strength, but they have very similar builds. THey’re both pocket guys who can move a little bit. They’re best at making a quick decision and getting rid of the ball.”