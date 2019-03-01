Isaac McBride voted Super 25 Top Star for Week 12 after 42-point performance

Isaac McBride scored 42 points to lead Baptist Prep (Little Rock, Ark.) to a 69-66 playoff win Feb. 23.

He also pulled away in the Super 25 Top Star poll, edging out Miles McBride of Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati) to take home the win with 12,427 votes, good for 47.11 percent of the total vote.

It was truly a two-man race, as Miles McBride finished with more than 40 percent of the vote as well.

FINAL TALLY: Super 25 Top Star, Week 12

His 10,760 votes were more than five times as much as the third-place finisher, Daylen Williams of Fairfax (Los Angeles), who had 2,055 votes.

Those were the only three players to finish with more than 1,000 votes.

Isaac McBride’s contributions have helped Baptist Prep go 30-3 and reach the semifinals, which they’ll play Friday night.

The Eages are No. 6 in the frontier region and the top-ranked Arkansas team.