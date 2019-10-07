Four-star OT Issiah Walker Jr. watches Florida top Auburn, then commits to Gators

First, Florida won on the field. Then they won off it.

On a Saturday where the undefeated Gators topped fellow SEC unbeaten Auburn, the Gators also landed a commitment from four-star in-state offensive tackle Issiah Walker Jr. The Norland High School (Miami, Fla.) star picked the Gators ahead of scholarship offers from Auburn, Florida State, South Carolina and plenty of other power programs.

“I was just ready to be a Gator.” Walker Jr. told 247Sports. “They always tell me they want me to be a Gator. Every day, I talk to Coach [Dan] Mullen and he tells me to be a Gator and how bad he wants me to be a Gator. They said I can start right away, they love that I am athletic and they always say I am losing weight.”

Why was he ready? Three trips to Gainesville this fall alone helped make that a certainty.

Walker Jr. is a four-star offensive tackle prospect ranked as a top-20 recruit at his position and top-30 overall player in the state of Florida per 247Sports’ composite rankings.

He’s a big get for Florida, and not just because the Gators kept him away from Auburn and other SEC contenders. That’s not to say that didn’t make it a little sweeter. After all, what’s better than beating Auburn in a huge game? Beating it on the recruiting trail at the same time.