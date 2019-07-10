Four-star SF Jabri Abdur-Rahim commits to Virginia basketball

The reigning champs got an elite commit on Wednesday.

Jabri Abdur-Rahim, a small forward out of Blair Academy (Blairstown, New Jersey) with USA Basketball experience, committed to the Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team.

He took a trip to Virginia near the end of June following the NBA Top 100 camp, where he led the group by averaging 17.3 points per game, according to Jerry Ratcliffe.

Virginia secured the commitment of the star small forward.

Abdur-Rahim, the son of former NBA player Shareef Abdur-Rahim, is ranked the No. 44 player in the country on 247Sports. He’s labeled as the No. 11 small forward and the No. 1 player in New Jersey.

Last season, he averaged 15.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, being named to the ALL-USA Boys Basketball First Team New Jersey and winning Gatorade Player of the Year in the state.

Listed on 247Sports and MaxPreps at 6-foot-5, 185-pounds, Abdur-Rahim had 34 offers, according to 247Sports, including Michigan and Arizona.

Abdur-Rahim is the third commit of the 2020 class for the Cavaliers. He joins three-star point guard Reece Beekman and three-star shooting guard Carson McCorkle on the list.

Virginia, which won the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, is hoping to regroup after losing key pieces and stay formidable.

The program hopes Abdur-Rahim can help with that.