Jace Piatkowski, son of Nebraska legend Eric Piatkowski, commits to walk-on with Huskers

The Piatkowski name will remain a legacy at the University of Nebraska.

On Wednesday, Elkhorn (Neb.) South High School star Jace Piatkowski committed to walk on to new Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg’s squad. A 6-foot-4, 170-pound swingman, Piatkowski averaged 18.6 points and 3.3 rebounds, according to the Lincoln Journal Star. He was a Class A All-State honorable mention selection.

While Piatkowski himself may not be a nationally-known recruit, his name carries significance with Nebraska fans everywhere. Erik Piatkowski remains the school’s second all-time leading scorer, with a 14-year professional career that followed. His number 52 jersey has been retired by the school, but could potentially be brought back if Jace Piatkowski asked to play with it.

Excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career as a preferred walk-on at The University of Nebraska-Lincoln! Thank you to Coach Hoiberg @CoachHoiberg and his staff for the great opportunity!🏀❤️🌽 #GBR pic.twitter.com/WaQm3Yg4AM — Jace (@jacepiatkowski6) April 17, 2019

For now, the significance is that Piatkowski has signed up to join Hoiberg’s new squad, and become the first walk-on to follow Hoiberg there since the former NBA coach moved to the Big Ten.

While he may not be an immediate game changer on the court, Piatkowski provides immediate cultural bona fides for Hoiberg and his staff, and a clear comfort factor for Nebraska fans.