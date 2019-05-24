Jack Erbeck voted Super 25 Baseball Top star for championship performance

Jack Erbeck ended his high school baseball career with a performance of a lifetime.

In the championship game, he pitched 6.2 scoreless innings and struck out 12. But that’s not all — he added a three-run home run in his final at-bat for Hun School (Princeton, N.J.)

“It feels incredible to finish my career with a home run and a strong effort on the mound,” Erbeck said to the Trentonian.

For his championship performance, Erbeck was voted the Super 25 Baseball Top Star for Week 10. He earned 23,587 votes, 35.75% of the total.

FINAL TALLY: Full Week 10 Top Star vote

He was neck-and-neck with Kale Miller throughout the week. Miller, who plays for Blanchard (Okla.), went 3-for-4 with two doubles and 5 RBI in a playoff win.

Miller finished with 21,572 votes, 32.7% of the final tally.

In third place was Ian Remalia of St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.). He threw a complete-game shutout in the championship game to lead his team to a 1-0 win.

Remalia’s 9,344 votes was 14.16% of the total.

Erbeck’s 23,587 votes this week was the second-most of any baseball player this season.

It was well deserved. Erbeck led Hun School to its fourth-straight championship and was only taken out of the game because he reached his pitch limit, according to the Trentonian.

Hun School entered the Super 25 this week with a 22-2 record.

Next year, Erbeck will attend Fairfield University.