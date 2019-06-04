Jackson State football signee shot, killed in Dallas

A 17-year-old recent graduate of DeSoto High School (Texas) was shot overnight Monday, according to the Dallas News. He died in the hospital Tuesday.

Leroy Hawkins, who was signed to play football at Jackson State University, was found in the front seat of a car with several gunshot wounds, the site reported.

The shooting happened around midnight early Tuesday morning in downtown Dallas. Hawkins and another man were sitting in the car when a third approached, according to NBCDFW5.

The Dallas News reported the three got into an argument when the third person shot. Hawkins was shot and the other person in the car escaped.

Police are still searching for the shooter, according to Fox4.

Hawkins was a football player at DeSoto and preparing to play at Jackson State next season.