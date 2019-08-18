Four-star DB Jacobe Covington commits to Washington Huskies football

Scottsdale Saguaro senior defensive back Jacobe Covington announced on social media Saturday that he has committed to play college football at Washington.
Covington, 6-foot-2, 193 pounds, a four-star recruit by 247Sports Composite, is the fourth Saguaro player out of the 2020 class to commit to a Power 5 college.
All of them are headed to the Pac-12.
Offensive tackle Jaylan Jeffers has committed to Oregon; kicker Parker Lewis is committed to USC; and linebacker Will Shaffer gave Arizona State a commitment.
Covington is the 36th Arizona high school player from this loaded senior class to commit to a Division I college.
Arizona Cardinals rookie cornerback Byron Murphy, a former Saguaro standout, starred at Washington last season.
“I’m very proud of Jacobe,” Saguaro coach Jason Mohns said. “He was looking for a place that could help develop him both on and off the field and he found that at the University of Washington.”
Covington is one of the state’s most versatile athletes. He can play safety. He is rated the No. 2 safety in the state by The Arizona Republic for the 2019 high school season. He plays quite a bit of cornerback in Saguaro’s defensive schemes, playing opposite of senior Kelee Ringo, a five-star recruit who has yet to make his college decision.
His offers included Arizona State, Arizona, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, LSU, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Oregon, Penn State, Washington State and USC.
Last season, after transferring from Chandler, he had 17 tackles and four pass breakups in seven games. He also was part of Saguaro’s 4×100-meter relay team that won state.
