Four-star DB Jacobe Covington commits to Washington Huskies football

Scottsdale Saguaro senior defensive back Jacobe Covington announced on social media Saturday that he has committed to play college football at Washington.

Covington, 6-foot-2, 193 pounds, a four-star recruit by 247Sports Composite, is the fourth Saguaro player out of the 2020 class to commit to a Power 5 college.

All of them are headed to the Pac-12.

Super 25 Preseason: Saguaro ranked No. 10 in country

Offensive tackle Jaylan Jeffers has committed to Oregon; kicker Parker Lewis is committed to USC; and linebacker Will Shaffer gave Arizona State a commitment.