Four-star cornerback Jacobe Covington decommits from Washington football

Jacobe Covington, a four-star cornerback and one of the top defensive players in Washington’s class of 2020, has decommitted from the Huskies football program.

He tweeted the announcement Tuesday night, saying “it’s best for me to decommit from the University of Washington and re-open my recruitment.”

Covington added thanks to “one of the best coaching staffs and best fan bases in America.”

He initially committed to Washington in August.

With the ability to play cornerback and safety, Covington has put together a strong season at Arizona powerhouse Saguaro High School. He has six passes defended, two forced fumbles, a blocked punt and a blocked field goal through seven games, according to MaxPreps.

Covington is ranked as the No. 8 player in Arizona, No. 17 cornerback and No. 228 player in the class of 2020 on the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

He has offers from 19 schools including Oklahoma, Indiana, Michigan and seven Pac-12 programs.

The 6-foot-1, 193-pound CB was one of two defenders in Washington’s incoming class to be ranked as a four-star player or better, with five-star linebacker Sav’ell Smalls.

Now, Covington will bolster a different group — or maybe return after looking around for greener pastures.