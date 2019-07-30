Star combo guard Jaden Ivey transferring to La Lumiere from Marian

Purdue basketball Class of 2020 commit Jaden Ivey announced on Instagram late Sunday night that he plans to transfer from Marian (Mishawaka, Indiana) to La Lumiere School (LaPorte, Indiana).

La Lumiere is a boarding and day school and a national boys basketball power on the prep school circuit. Recent alums include Michigan State’s Jaren Jackson Jr. and Michigan’s Jordan Poole. Former Boilermakers who came through the program include Rapheal Davis, the 2015 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, and Jay Simpson.

Last season, La Lumiere finished No. 2 in the Super 25 after going 30-1.

“I want to thank everyone at Marian High School for shaping me into the person I am today,” Ivey said in his Instagram post. “I wouldn’t trade the memories for anything. To Coach Berger, my teammates, and the rest of the coaching staff, thank you guys for pushing me and making me a better player, and person.”

Ivey took down the original Instagram post but confirmed the news to the Journal & Courier.

Ivey became Purdue’s first 2020 commitment in April. The 6-2, 170-pound combo guard averaged 25.1 points and shot 39 percent from 3-point range for a 20-4 Marian team that lost in the sectional championship to eventual Class 3A runner-up Culver Academies.

Ivey was a Junior All-Star last season and a near-lock to make that team as a senior, as well as contend for Indiana Mr. Basketball. However, players at non-IHSAA programs such as La Lumiere are ineligible for those honors.

Playing for Indy Heat over the summer on the Nike EYBL circuit, Ivey averaged 14.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 43.1 percent from 3-point range.

Ivey is considered a three-star recruit and ranks No. 129 on the 24/7 Sports national composite of the 2020 class. He is the son of Notre Dame women’s basketball assistant and former WNBA player Niele Ivey.