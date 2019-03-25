Jadeveon Clowney's 4-star cousin, DE Demon Clowney, commits to LSU

The LSU Tigers just added a major recruit, both in terms of his stature and his family name.

The Tigers, who hosted their scrimmage in Tiger Stadium Saturday, landed a pledge from Class of 2020 4-star defensive end Demon Clowney. As his last name provides a hint to, Demon Clowney is the first cousin of Houston Texans star and former high school and college sensation Jadeveon Clowney.

The younger Clowney happens to double as a basketball star at St. Frances High School (Baltimore, Md.). The 6-foot-4, 225-pound defensive lineman received a scholarship offer to LSU when Tigers coach Ed Orgeron visited the Maryland power in January. After visiting Baton Rouge, Clowney picked the Tigers ahead of Clemson, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan and Tennessee, among others.

While Clowney is just the No. 12 defensive end prospect in the Class of 2020 (per 247Sports), his name recognition outstrips his class rank. Incredibly, Clowney is the 10th commitment in LSU’s Class of 2020.

That makes for a major recruiting class for a program on a steep rise. And if Clowney and his future classmates make an impact as quickly as some expect, it may not be long before some join his cousin in the NFL.