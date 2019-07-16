Jahari Rogers, 4-star Texas CB, commits to Florida

Another of the top high school football prospects in state of Texas’ Class of 2020 is off the board, and this one is headed out of state.

On Monday night, four-star Arlington (Texas) High School cornerback Jahari Rogers committed to Florida, choosing the Gators ahead of scholarship offers from fellow finalist Texas, as well as Arkansas, the school where he took his third official visit.

While Rogers took something from all three visits he made over the spring and summer, it’s clear the time he spent in Gainesville stood out.

“Oh man, that was amazing,” Rogers told 247Sports. “Going there, I was just hesitant just thinking about it, but the whole trip was amazing. The players, the coaches, academics, what they talked about, the whole set, the whole thing that they told me, it was amazing. I really enjoyed it.”

Rogers also specifically cited the track record of Florida defensive backs coach Torrian Gray developing future NFL players as another key reason for his choice of the Gators.

Rogers, who recently competed at The Opening Finals, is the 18th commitment to coach Dan Mullen’s Florida Class of 2020, 10 of whom are rated as four-star prospects by 247Sports’ composite rankings. While Rogers may not be the top overall ranked prospect in the team’s current class, his pledge is still a huge boost from another state in the middle of the summer.