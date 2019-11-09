Indiana high school player Jake Archbold gets 4 INTs, scores 4 touchdowns in sectional title game

Jake Archbold may have put up the craziest stat line of the year on Friday night.

He had four interceptions and scored four touchdowns — a rushing, passing, receiving and interception return apiece — in the Class 6A Sectional 3 title game to lead Homestead (Fort Wayne, Indiana) to the 38-14 win over cross-town opponent Carroll.

Archbold had 229 total yards, according to Outside The Huddle. His touchdowns were a 23-yard run, 12-yard reception, 38-yard pass and a 54-yard interception return.

The interception return was on his third interception of the night.

That passing touchdown was on a play in which the quarterback threw it to him in the receiver spot near the sideline. Archbold then heaved it downfield for the score.

We’re not sweeping Jake Archbold’s 4 INT performance under the rug… But this double-pass pretty nice, as well, hitting Jared Kistler for six and a potential #MustSeeMoment!@_jakearch_ @JaredPKistler @Spartytweets @HHSSpartansFB Vote here:https://t.co/qu2UuDBjUn pic.twitter.com/N3365vsGQK — Chris Ryan (@ChrisRyanFWnbc) November 9, 2019

Archbold was the former starting quarterback of the team, according to Outside The Huddle, but relinquished that role this year and is now listed on MaxPreps as a safety.

Looks like that move turned out well, as he helped Homestead improved to 11-0.

And on defense, Archbold makes plays like this:

ANOTHER OUTSTANDING INTERCEPTION BY JAKE ARCHBOLD!! pic.twitter.com/iRbl37irRM — SummitCitySports.com (@260sports) November 9, 2019

Archbold has been all over the field this season. Through the 10 games listed on MaxPreps as of Friday night, he had 10 carries for 133 yards and two scores, 32 receptions for a team-high 11 touchdowns, 34 tackles, four interceptions and a forced fumble.

Looks like that INT number has doubled.

Yet despite his apparent versatility and prowess on the field, Archbold has no Division 1 college offers, assistant coach Benjamin Taylor tweeted after the game.

It’s not too late for that to change.

INTERCEPTION AND TOUCHDOWN BY HOMESTEAD’S JAKE ARCHBOLD!!! pic.twitter.com/1iNMBExbHh — SummitCitySports.com (@260sports) November 9, 2019