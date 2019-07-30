Five-star quarterback Jake Garcia announces top 10 schools

Jake Garcia, one of the best quarterbacks in the class of 2021, has taken a step closer to deciding his future college.

On Monday night, he announced his top 10 schools. Of more than 20 reported offers, the ones that made the cut: Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, San Jose State, Tennessee and USC.

A couple immediate surprises. First, only two California schools made the cut. USC is a school that’s typically on the list of high-level California players, but the thing is, that was the only Pac-12 California school that offered Garcia. UCLA, Cal and Stanford are missing.

But the other California school that did offer him isn’t as common to find on the exclusive lists of stars: San Jose State.

San Jose State was Garcia’s first offer back in November 2017, according to 247Sports, so they clearly carved out a spot for themselves early.

Although things can change, these are the schools I will be taking a closer look at. Thank you to all the coaches that have recruited me pic.twitter.com/5uaeJA7PS2 — Jake Garcia (@JakeGarcia14) July 30, 2019

The other surprise is that there are only two Pac-12 schools on the list. Again, a lot of high-level California recruits have multiple in-state schools and often a conference program like Oregon or a Washington, but Garcia only has USC and ASU.

It’s worth noting that ASU football employs Antonio Pierce as a recruiting director and linebackers coach. Pierce coached Garcia at Long Beach Poly (California) during Garcia’s freshman season, before Pierce took the ASU job and Garcia transferred to Narbonne.

In addition to the two Pac-12 schools on his list, Arizona, Colorado and Oregon offered Garcia.

Not that any program that made the cut over the Pac-12 programs doesn’t deserve Garcia’s attention. It’s a lofty list, to be certain, with some of the top schools in the country.

It’s clear what they see in Garcia. Despite missing the first month of the season due to transfer rules, he threw for 2,130 yards last year at a whopping 75.7% clip (153-202).

He had 15 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Garcia is ranked as the No. 18 player in the 2021 class and No. 4 pro-style QB.

As he enters his junior season, Garcia will try to prove he’s among the best in the country.