Jake Wray, 4-star OL brother of Ohio State OL Max Wray, commits to Colorado

The Wray brothers are no longer set to reunite at Ohio State.

More than four months after decommitting from the Buckeyes, Jake Wray instead pledged his future to Colorado. The decision comes days after the younger Wray took his official visit to Boulder, and marks the first time in which he is decisively not following in his gifted older brother’s footsteps.

Make no mistake: Jake Wray is a phenomenal offensive line talent himself. The No. 28 offensive tackle prospect and No. 30 overall recruit from the state of Georgia, the Marietta (Ga.) High School star decided that Colorado was the right fit for his future because he’s convinced the current coaching staff will bring the program back to its former glory.

“Colorado is more of a football place than a lot of people think,” Wray previously told 247Sports. “Football is important there and with Coach (Mel) Tucker coming from an SEC background, he knows what he is talking about. Coach ‘Kap’ (Chris Kaplovic) knows what he is talking about and so do all the other guys on the staff. Their plan is to bring a powerhouse to Boulder. The whole staff is on board and it is more professional, which was needed to bring back CU to the great program it was in the ’90s.”

Thank you to everyone who has helped me throughout this process. Specifically my teammates, my coaches and my family. I am committed to The University of Colorado #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/5va78Mv9mT — Jake Wray (@wrayjake77) May 23, 2019

Wray’s status as a true believer could prove a pivotal turning point for Colorado, as he represents Tucker’s first four-star commitment from the Class of 2020. As a willing recruiter on Colorado’s behalf, Wray could point the way forward for other elite recruits to join Tucker’s rebuilding project in the mountains.

At least, that will be the hope for the Buffaloes, assuming they can hold on to Wray’s commitment and keep him away from a return to the fold at Ohio State.