Four-star SF Jalen Bridges commits to WVU, plans to enroll for 2019-20 school year

After making his official visit to West Virginia over Labor Day Weekend, Jalen Bridges knew he wanted to stay in-state.

The four-star small forward committed to WVU basketball Monday, he announced in a tweet that had a couple pictures of him in a Mountaineers uniform.

A graphic read, in all capital letters: “I’m staying home.”

This decision isn’t just stating what college he’s going to. Bridges announced he plans to enroll at WVU for the 2019-20 school year.

With that, West Virginia gets the commitment of the No. 3-ranked player in the state, No. 18 small forward and No. 75 player in the class of 2020, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

I’m enrolling this year btw https://t.co/CEV3HhmD51 — jalen (@jalenbridgess) September 2, 2019

Last year, Bridges was awarded the Bill Evans Award for the player of the year as he averaged 22.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game and led Fairmont High School (West Virginia) to its fourth straight championship appearance, according to WVNews.

He had planned to play a postgrad year of high school basketball at Scotland Campus School (Franklin County, Pennsylvania).

After visiting WVU, he decided to enroll as soon as he could. It sounds like there’s a chance that could be slightly delayed, as the school year already started. From WVNews:

With the fall semester already underway, Bridges might still be able to enroll for the semester, but could delay that process until January.

Bridges plans to redshirt this season, according to WVNews.

He chose West Virginia over his top five of Xavier, Miami, Alabama and Indiana, according to 247Sports.