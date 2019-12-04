Jalen Green holding off on decision, talks Fresno State official

Initially, Prolific Prep (Napa, California) combo guard Jalen Green said he was going to make his decision on Christmas but pushed it back to “after the season” in order to gather more information about schools.

“I want to watch the games and see everything this season,” Green said. “I want to talk to them more and see what they’re views are and everything like that.”

Green, who checks in at No. 3 overall in USA Today Sport’s Chosen 25, has taken officials to Memphis, Oregon, Auburn, USC and most recently to Fresno State.

“It went good,” Green said of the visit to Fresno State. “I’m already close with Coach (Justin) Hutson and them out there. I’ve known them for a minute now. It was fun just catching up with them and talking to them and seeing what their plan was for me.”

Still, even with the officials in the books, Green was adamant that those schools were not his top five.

“I don’t even have a top five,” Green said. “I’m just watching everything and getting all of the information from different schools. I’m not rushing through anything because it’s a big decision.”

