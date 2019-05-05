Chosen 25 SF Jalen Johnson announces top four schools

Jalen Johnson, ranked as the No. 9 player in the Chosen 25, announced his top four schools over Twitter on Saturday.

Johnson listed Arizona, Duke, Kentucky and Wisconsin as the four schools he is considering.

The former three schools are historical powerhouse programs while Wisconsin is an in-state option for the Nicolet High School (Milwaukee, Wis.) star.

Whichever school he chooses will be receiving the services of the 2018-19 Gatorade Wisconsin Player of the Year. Johnson averaged 20.2 points, 11.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 2.5 steals for the No. 8 team in the country.

On the Nike EYBL circuit, he is averaging 16.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game, according to 247Sports.

Duke, Arizona and Kentucky have the top three 2019 recruiting classes with a combined nine Chosen 25 players on the team.

None of the three have any 2020 commits, but getting confirmation that Johnson is considering their program is a step in the right direction to keep momentum moving forward.

Johnson spoke with Prep Circuit in December about schools he was considering at the time.

He said Duke was his first visit: “They made me a priority since my freshman year of high school so I feel really special with that.”

On Arizona: “Coach Miller preached to me that I would be able to push the ball a lot … They have this thing called the Phoenix push and they feel like I’m able to play one through five for them.”

Kentucky: “That visit was crazy, it was a crazy atmosphere …. I loved it down there and Coach Calipari was saying the same thing as the other schools.”

Wisconsin: “It would be big, my fan base down there would be huge… They are going to be at the top at the end of it and the fan base would be really crazy down there.”