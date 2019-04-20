Fifth-year guard Jalen Lecque declares for 2019 NBA Draft

Jalen Lecque has declared for the 2019 NBA Draft.

The North Carolina commit, a fifth-year high school player at Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, N.H.), posted a video on twitter announcing his decision Saturday.

It comes as no surprise, as Lecque had already pulled out of the Jordan Brand Classic to prepare for the draft. But this announcement means the NBA has accepted his eligibility to join the league.

At the beginning of the month, Lecque’s father told ESPN his son had submitted his transcripts to the league. Because Lecque reclassified after his junior year, he is a year removed from his original high school class and will be 19 years old in June.

According to Sports Illustrated, Lecque finished his NCAA requirements for graduation in the 2017-18 school year.

Lecque is rated a four-star prospect on 247Sports and the No. 33 player in the 2019 class. He is the No. 39 player on ESPN.

The combo guard averaged 12.6 points, 4.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals this season and was named to the ALL-New Hampshire Second-Team.

Lecque has not ruled out the possibility of playing at North Carolina State next year, where he is currently committed, according to Sports Illustrated.