Jalen Lecque pulling out of Jordan Brand Classic to focus on NBA draft prep

Jalen Lecque, a four-star guard from Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, N.H.), will skip the Jordan Brand Classic.

Initially reported by Andrew Slater and retweeted by Lecque, the guard will instead focus on preparing for the NBA Draft combine.

Though still in high school, he is likely to be eligible for the draft because he is 19 and a year removed from his original high school class, according to ESPN.

Lecque’s father told the outlet the NBA is reviewing the high school student’s transcripts.

As a senior, Lecque averaged 12.6 points, 4.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals. He was a Second-Team ALL-New Hampshire player.

If Lecque is not eligible or decides he would prefer a year of college ball, he has until May 29 to sign with North Carolina State, where he has long been committed, as long as he doesn’t have an agent.