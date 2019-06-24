New Hornets NBA draft pick Jalen McDaniels still facing sex lawsuit from high school

When the Charlotte Hornets selected San Diego State swingman Jalen McDaniels in the second round of Thursday’s NBA Draft, there weren’t any questions about talent. There were about his personal conduct.

As reported by our TEGNA friends at Seattle NBC affiliate KING, as McDaniels transitions to life in Charlotte, he continues to face charges that he illegally recorded two other teens involved in sexual acts, then shared the videos with friends without the consent of the classmates he recorded.

The two women who have charged McDaniels, Tally Thomas and Gwen Gabert, were fellow Federal Way (Washington) High School classmates when they were involved in the sexual acts that were recorded and subsequently shared. While King County Prosecutors decided against charging McDaniels, Thomas and Gabert decided to move forward with a civil case, which is still pending against the new NBA selection.

“Jalen deeply regrets what happened and the harm that these two girls experienced. He has never done anything like that before and never has since. Jalen looks forward to resolving this civil case so that he and the young women can move forward,” McDaniels’ attorney Angelo Calfo said in a statement released to the press on Friday.

Meanwhile, as McDaniels prepares for the NBA summer league, the civil case from two incidents that happened when he was still in high school continues to hang over his head.