Sophomore Jalen McDonald throws down 360 windmill dunk over defender

The basketball season is nearing its finish as playoffs are either underway or have come to a close, depending where the teams play.

This late in the season, it feels like we’ve seen it all, whether it’s a full-court buzzer-beater or a self-assist alley-oop.

But even as February draws to a close, there are still plays that can make us leap out of our seats.

This slam dunk comes from sophomore Jalen McDonald of Knightdale High School (N.C.). At 6-foot-5, 170-pounds, he uses his size and athleticism to explode toward the rim.

On Wednesday, he completed a 360-degree windmill dunk with a defender in his space.

McDonald knows how to make the most of a transition basket.

With a defender trying his hardest to stop the thunderous throwdown, McDonald ignored the body and finished the dunk.

He then turned and stared down his victim, making sure he realized what just happened, potentially in front of his friends and family.

McDonald finished with 16 points in the game, helping Knightdale defeat Overhills (Spring Lake, N.C.) 75-68 in the first round of the playoffs, according to High School OT.

A sophomore guard, McDonald is averaging 12.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, according to MaxPreps.

VerbalCommits.com reported he has offers from Norfolk State and Ole Miss, while 247Sports partner Pack Pride tweeted that NC State is targeting McDonald.

With two years left on his high school ledger, it will be interesting to see what other schools get to know this athletic prospect.