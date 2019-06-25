Jalen McMillan, 4-star Calif. WR, commits to Washington

The Washington Huskies have raided the Golden State again.

The latest California star to agree to head north to join the Huskies is San Joaquin Memorial (Fresno, Calif.) wide receiver Jalen McMillan. The four-star prospect is considered one of the top-50 overall recruits in the country and a top-10 wide receiver and California prospect, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.

A 6-foot-3 talent, McMillan finished his junior season with 73 catches for 1,401 yards and 19 touchdowns. He has committed to play in both the All-American Bowl and Pro Football Hall of Fame World Bowl.

While McMillan is both a varsity baseball player and track and field athlete, it’s unknown if he plans to also compete in those sports when he arrives in Seattle.

McMillan’s commitment is a blow to his other three finalists, including Oklahoma and Notre Dame, but none more so than USC. The Trojans desperately needed a premier talent to pick coach Todd Helton’s program and drive more momentum to their efforts.

Instead, McMillan is headed to Washington and the Trojans remain on the hunt.