WATCH: Chosen 25 G Jalen Suggs turned out the lights on Under Armour competition. Literally

As the summer sneaker hoops circuits reached the zenith over the past week, there were some remarkable performances by Jalen’s. Chosen 25 combo guard Jalen Green almost stole the show at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam, but fellow Chosen 25 point guard Jalen Suggs may have done something even more impressive: He turned out the lights on the Under Armour Association. Literally.

That’s Suggs in the Overtime clip above, hitting a scooped “jelly” layup and then watching the lights for the entire facility go black. It was a nice drive and lay-in, but we’re not sure it was that impressive.

It was part of an impressive Under Armour performance from Suggs, who was just off leading the U.S. U-19 team to a U-19 World Cup title in Greece. The Minnesota native scored 15 points in the gold medal final of that tournament before returning stateside to dominate on domestic rims.

All the while, Suggs’ recruiting has decidedly heated up. The 5-star is reportedly seriously considering Gonzaga, Michigan, Minnesota and Marquette as he nears a decision at some point in August.

That gives Suggs at least another couple weeks to rack up wild highlights, which is something he’s likely to oblige. Whether they’re enough to turn out the lights on the court where he’s playing is another question.