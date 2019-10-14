USA Today Sports

Four-star PG Jalen Terry decommits from Michigan State

October 14, 2019

The road from Flint to Michigan State hit a pothole.

Jalen Terry, a 2020 point guard at Beecher High, announced via Twitter that he has decommitted from the Spartans.

“After rethinking it we thought it was best to open it up,” his father, James Terry, told 247sports.com.

Terry, a four-star prospect ranked No. 56 overall and the No. 10 point guard in 247Sports’s composite rankings, committed to MSU in April as Tom Izzo’s program was preparing for his eighth Final Four appearance.

Terry averaged 22.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists for Beecher last season en route to AP Division 3 player of the year honors. The 5-foot-10, 155-pounder also had offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Missouri, Butler and DePaul.

MSU picked up a 2020 commitment from Huntington Prep (West Virginia) point guard A.J. Hoggard last week. The 6-3, 185-pound native of Wayne, Pennsylvania, is rated the No. 71 overall payer and No. 13 point guard in 247Sports’ composite rankings. The Spartans also have a commitment from 6-10 Mady Sissoko, a four-star forward/center from Bafoulabé, Mali who is playing at Wasatch Academy in Mt. Pleasant, Utah.

