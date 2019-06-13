Jalen Wilson, 4-star swingman, commits to Kansas

The Kansas Jayhawks may not have the best recruiting class of 2019, but they’re still adding playmakers late in the game.

On Wednesday, Bill Self’s squad added a commitment from 4-star wing Jalen Wilson. A Texas native, the Denton (Texas) Guyer star brings a 6-foot-8 frame and excellent shooting skills with an eye for exquisite interior passes.

Wilson committed to the Jayhawks Wednesday ahead of scholarship offers from 17 other programs, including North Carolina, Michigan and others.

Wilson was a former Michigan signee, but left the program after the departure of coach John Beilein for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Texan said his relationship with Self and his versatility — and the ways Kansas can use it — helped push him toward the Jayhawks.

“I’m going to KU,” Wilson told 247Sports. “I just picked them because I feel like there’s a really big need for me and what I can do to help the team. It’s going to be a great team and a national contender. Top to bottom of their roster it’s a really good team and I have a great relationship with the coaches and I’m excited.”