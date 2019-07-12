Oklahoma lands commitment from 4-star Texas TE Jalin Conyers

Another day, another big-time commitment to Oklahoma. And another Texan headed north of the Red River border.

Jalin Conyers, a four-star tight end from tiny Gruver (Texas) High School, committed to the Sooners on Friday, picking Oklahoma over fellow finalists Georgia and Ohio State. Like so many others, he announced his decision on Twitter.

Conyers’ video, which you can see below, highlights just how small Gruver is, with its stadium featuring a single full bleacher. That doesn’t mean Conyers isn’t a big-time recruit. The 6-foot-4 (some outlets have him measured at 6-foot-5), 220-pound prospect is considered a top-three tight end nationally and one of the top 40 players in Texas.

Conyers’ video spoke of his love of basketball, with the rising senior admitting that it, not football, is his first love. That’s OK with Oklahoma. They’ll take his talent just as he is, and may even try to work him into the tight end depth charts as soon as he’s on campus in summer/fall 2020.

Don’t expect him before then. After all, he’s got at least one more basketball season to get through first.