Jamal Crawford 'crossed over' by kid using height difference to his advantage

Among Jamal Crawford’s many skills that has allowed him to be a solid contributor throughout his 19-year NBA career is his ball-handling.

Crawford is one of the craftiest handlers of his time, creating space with apparent ease since he was drafted as a 20-year-old. Though he was never an All-Star, Crawford has averaged 14.6 points per game over his career and is a three-time Sixth Man of the Year.

Heck, his Twitter handle is @JCrossover.

But with all that talent and experience, a child at the Suns’ PayPal Sixthman Fantasy Camp team event got him with a move that, it’s safe to assume, Crawford has never used in an NBA game.

— got me, set me up with the baby cross 🤛🏾 https://t.co/XG2dEiFFmo — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) March 13, 2019

This smart young player quickly seized up his defender, taking note of the height difference that would stop a pull-up and Crawford’s long arms that would prevent a drive-by.

So the kid goes under Crawford’s legs. The Suns guard can only stand there in surprise before turning with a laugh as the kid shoots.

Unfortunately, the youngster couldn’t finish at the rim. But with moves like that, there will be plenty more opportunities to work on those finishing skills.