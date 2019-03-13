USA Today Sports

Jamal Crawford 'crossed over' by kid using height difference to his advantage

Photo: Jennifer Stewart/USA TODAY Sports

By March 13, 2019

Among Jamal Crawford’s many skills that has allowed him to be a solid contributor throughout his 19-year NBA career is his ball-handling.

Crawford is one of the craftiest handlers of his time, creating space with apparent ease since he was drafted as a 20-year-old. Though he was never an All-Star, Crawford has averaged 14.6 points per game over his career and is a three-time Sixth Man of the Year.

Heck, his Twitter handle is @JCrossover.

But with all that talent and experience, a child at the Suns’ PayPal Sixthman Fantasy Camp team event got him with a move that, it’s safe to assume, Crawford has never used in an NBA game.

This smart young player quickly seized up his defender, taking note of the height difference that would stop a pull-up and Crawford’s long arms that would prevent a drive-by.

So the kid goes under Crawford’s legs. The Suns guard can only stand there in surprise before turning with a laugh as the kid shoots.

Unfortunately, the youngster couldn’t finish at the rim. But with moves like that, there will be plenty more opportunities to work on those finishing skills.

