Former homeless HS football player accused of killing girlfriend, attempting to cover it up

A former high school football player has been accused of accidentally killing his girlfriend and then putting the gun in her hand to attempt to cover it up, according to the Washington Post.

Jamal Speaks, who made news last season when he was initially not allowed to play football at Ballou STAY Opportunity Academy (Washington, D.C.) because he was homeless, has been charged with the killing of 18-year-old Saniyah Floyd.

Charges against Speaks include first-degree murder, second-degree murder and assault and weapons charges, according to WJLA.

Police initially believed Floyd had accidentally shot herself, but a medical examiner found the gunshot wound could not have been self-inflicted, the outlets reported.

Investigators later discovered Speaks had purchased the gun illegally. It is believed he had been “playing” with it when it went off and he put it in Floyd’s hand.

Police believe it was an accidental shooting and Speaks had no motive.

He has since admitted his involvement.

Floyd graduated from Central High School (Washington, D.C.) in May 2018, according to the Washington Post. She had a twin sister.

Part of her obituary read:

“Saniyah was a talented and beautiful entrepreneur. She also loved to travel, spend time with her family and friends and she loved the latest fashions.”

Speaks’ story of being ruled ineligible for the school football team because he did not have a home residence before being allowed to return was well-documented in many outlets nationally.

He was an ALL-USA Washington, D.C. First-Team selection.