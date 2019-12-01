Oak Hill four-star PF Jamari Sibley commits to Georgetown

Jamari Sibley’s basketball journey took him from Milwaukee to Virginia this year.

Next year the former Nicolet standout will be on the move again, this time to the nation’s capital.

The 6-foot-9 forward, who announced his transfer from Nicolet to Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia, in July, will play his college ball for Patrick Ewing and Georgetown. Sibley made the announcement Friday in a video he released on his Twitter and Instagram pages.

In May, Sibley announced his top 10 schools: Marquette, Florida, South Carolina, Iowa State, Syracuse, Iowa, Maryland, Wake Forest, Minnesota and Georgetown.

Sibley is a consensus top-100 prospect in the 2020 class. ESPN ranks him No. 86, Rivals at No. 87 and 247Sports at No. 90.

On Nicolet’s state championship team last season, Sibley was the team’s top defensive player. A 59% shooter overall and a 29% shooter from three-point range, he averaged 19.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and two assists.

At the state tournament, he averaged 18 points, 7.5 rebounds and two assists and posted 23 points and nine boards in the final.