Jamari Sibley leaving Nicolet for Oak Hill Academy

For the second time in just over two months, one of the state’s top high school basketball players has announced his transfer to a powerhouse out-of-state school.

Nicolet forward Jamari Sibley announced via Instagram Wednesday night that he will be attending Oak Hill Academy in Virginia for his senior year.

Sibley averaged 19.1 points and five rebounds per game as a junior for the Knights, playing a leading role as Nicolet stormed past the Division 2 field to win the WIAA state championship.

Sibley, a four-star recruit who includes Marquette among his top 10 college team finalists, excelled along five-star forward Jalen Johnson, a Duke recruit, last year. Johnson, along with younger brother and starting point guard Kobe, transferred to Nicolet from Sun Prairie prior to the 2018-19 school year.

Sibley entered his freshman year as a skinny, 6-foot-6 and unpolished ball of potential after attending Blessed Savior in middle school. In his three years at Nicolet, he learned how to best utilize every inch of his now 6-foot-9 frame, became a polished offensive player and turned into a disruptive defensive force.

“I will like to thank Nicolet for everything❤️ but this upcoming year I will be attending Oak Hill Academy,” Sibley captioned in his Instagram post announcing the transfer.