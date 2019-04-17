Jameer Nelson's son just switched commitment from St. Joe's to rival GW

Et tu, Jameer Nelson Jr.?

The son of arguably the most legendary St. Joseph’s basketball player in history, Jameer Nelson Jr. had been committed to his father’s alma mater. That changed on Tuesday, when it was revealed that Nelson Jr. had switched his commitment to George Washington, an Atlantic 10 rival of the Hawks.

Nelson Jr. is a critical commitment for new GW coach Jamion Christian, formerly at Mt. St. Mary’s. And he’s a key departure from St. Joe’s after the dismissal of longtime Hawks coach Phil Martelli.

The departure of Nelson Jr. isn’t just a blow to the St. Joseph’s recruiting class, it’s also a shot to Philadelphia in general. The senior, a native Philadelphian who starred at Haverford (Penn.) School this season, was set to become a legend in his father’s footsteps starting in the fall.

Source: 2019 guard Jameer Nelson Jr. just verbally committed to George Washington, Jamion Christian. Nelson visited GW over the weekend. — Evan Daniels (@EvanDaniels) April 16, 2019

He averaged 14 points per game for the Fords. He was clearly ready to make an impact at St. Joe’s in the fall.

Instead, he’ll suit up for a major conference rival also in the midst of a rebuilding project.