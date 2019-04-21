James Wiseman, Team White hold off furious Team Black comeback at Jordan Brand Classic

Team White led by nearly 30 points in the first half of the Jordan Brand Classic.

But Team Black, led by Cole Anthony and Rocket Watts, fought back in the second half and cut the lead down to as low as three points.

In the end, the White Team took the game. James Wiseman, Tyrese Maxey and Co. held off their opponents and won 132-125.

Wiseman and Anthony were named MVPs. Anthony has now won the MVP awards at the McDonald’s All American Game, Nike Hoop Summit and Jordan Brand Classic.

Wiseman was instrumental in keeping Team White just ahead as Team Black closed the gap. He seemed to finish everything down low, including a turn-around in the paint and a finger-roll layup that looked more suited for a guard than a 7-foot-1 big.

The Memphis signee’s 21 points led Team White.

Maxey, a Kentucky signee, was key in taking the initial first half lead. He had eight points early and showed range throughout the game – including making a halfcourt shot he threw up after the referees blew a timeout in the second half.

He finished with 13 points, five rebounds and four assists and showed connection with Wiseman.

It looked like the game was decided within the first 10 minutes when Team White led 42-17. They continued piling on, at one point leading 71-42, when Anthony hit an and-one 3-pointer.

This helped spark a mini-Team Black run to cut the deficit to 77-54 at halftime.

Anthony came out on a tear in the second half. He made no-look passes, drained 3s and showed off his footwork. He finished with 25 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Rocket Watts was another catalyst of the comeback effort. After Team White regained a double-digit lead in the second half, he made a beautiful behind-the-back pass to Armando Bacot (14 points, 10 rebounds) and made a 3-pointer. Then, he made another no-look pass to Romeo Weems, who drilled the wide-open corner 3.

Suddenly, Team Black trailed just 96-93 with about 9:45 remaining.

They couldn’t get any closer.

Team White managed to hold them off. Keion Brooks, a future Kentucky teammate of Maxey, finished with 15 points and two blocks in just 14 minutes of play. His highlights included this alley-oop from Tre Mann.

The first-half lead was too much for Team Black to overcome. Team White’s 132-125 victory ends the Jordan Brand Classic and puts the star high school athletes one step closer to college.