Jamil Burroughs, 4-star DT, commits to Alabama

Alabama is going to have a heck of a time trying to finish on top of Clemson in the national recruiting rankings for the Class of 2020. That doesn’t mean they’re about to give up quietly.

The Crimson Tide added another big time recruit Wednesday, netting a pledge from four-star Georgia defensive tackle Jamil Burroughs. The 6-foot-3, 320-plus pound defensive lineman is a star for McEachern High School (Powder Springs, Ga.). He’s an immovable object on the defensive front, and a critical part of what the Rams defense has to do to stop top opposition.

Burroughs picked Alabama ahead of Georgia, to which he had previously been committed.

Burroughs took multiple summer visits to Alabama, eventually swayed that the Crimson Tide were the best path forward for his professional development.

“It was a good experience,” Burroughs told 247Sports shortly after he visited Alabama. “I really got to know all the players and all the coaches, really started to connect with them.

“They’re (Alabama) big on my major, business and stuff, and education first,. They really need me, you know what I’m saying? And they can develop me as a player and a person. One thing about it, they put football last until that time comes. They put education first.”

Now, Alabama will have Burroughs to deliver them to more victories, or at the very least stuff up the opposing defensive line.