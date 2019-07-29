As expected, Louisiana's top-ranked prospect, 4-star DT Jaquelin Roy, commits to LSU

To win, both on the field and in recruiting, the LSU Tigers have to keep Louisiana’s best at home. They accomplished that with the commitment of Jaquelin Roy.

A four-star defensive tackle from annual state title favorite and Super 25 contender University Laboratory School (University Lab, of Baton Rouge, La.), Roy picked the Tigers ahead of 24 other scholarship offers, including those from Texas A&M and Alabama; the Aggies and Crimson Tide were thought to be other contenders for Roy’s pledge.

Roy was a huge, almost must-get for LSU. A top-five defensive tackle prospect who already tips the scales at 6-foot-4, 290 pounds, Roy could make an immediate impact in Baton Rouge because of the impending departures of defensive linemen Rashard Lawrence and Breiden Fehoko after the 2019 season.

Roy’s commitment to the Tigers also allows the Tigers’ staff to breathe a sigh of relief; he was previously committed to LSU in the summer of 2018, but decommitted to consider other programs before coming back to LSU again. Why?

“It’s home,” Roy told 247Sports. “It’s a home feeling. I love it. Coach O (head coach Ed Orgeron), I’ve been real cool with Coach O since he was d-line coach. Once he turned head coach it was easy for me to be under LSU more and be around more. Coach (Dennis Johnson) is a real cool coach, he’s more like a big brother. Hopefully they’ll be a top five team after the season and be playing in the playoffs trying to win a championship.”

That sure makes it sound like Roy is done with his college choice. He told 247Sports that he might still considering taking an official visit somewhere else, “if I’m bored one weekend, but I’m done to where I’m going.”